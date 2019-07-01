Quantcast

Monday's ETF Movers: CQQQ, GDXJ

By BNK Invest,

In trading on Monday, the Invesco China Technology ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.9% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of YY, up about 4.6% and shares of Alibaba Group, up about 3.8% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Junior Gold Miners ETF, down about 3.9% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of New Gold, lower by about 8.7%, and shares of Sulliden Mining Capital, lower by about 7.1% on the day.

