Monday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Healthcare

In afternoon trading on Monday, Utilities stocks are the best performing sector, up 0.2%. Within the sector, American Electric Power Co Inc (Symbol: AEP) and WEC Energy Group Inc (Symbol: WEC) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 1.0% and 0.8%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs , one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 0.4% on the day, and up 16.68% year-to-date. American Electric Power Co Inc, meanwhile, is up 23.78% year-to-date, and WEC Energy Group Inc is up 26.10% year-to-date. Combined, AEP and WEC make up approximately 8.7% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, higher by 0.2%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Gilead Sciences Inc (Symbol: GILD) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.8% and 1.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF ( XLV ), which is up 0.3% in midday trading, and up 8.00% on a year-to-date basis. Gilead Sciences Inc, meanwhile, is up 10.86% year-to-date, and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is down 20.25% year-to-date. Combined, GILD and REGN make up approximately 3.1% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +0.2% Healthcare +0.2% Consumer Products 0.0% Services 0.0% Technology & Communications -0.0% Industrial -0.2% Materials -0.2% Financial -0.4% Energy -1.6%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »