Monday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Energy

In afternoon trading on Monday, Utilities stocks are the best performing sector, losing just 0.1%. Within the sector, Edison International (Symbol: EIX) and Dominion Energy Inc (Symbol: D) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 2.9% and 0.2%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs , one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 0.1% on the day, and up 16.34% year-to-date. Edison International, meanwhile, is up 23.97% year-to-date, and Dominion Energy Inc is up 11.76% year-to-date. Combined, EIX and D make up approximately 10.3% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Energy sector, losing just 0.1%. Among large Energy stocks, EOG Resources, Inc. (Symbol: EOG) and Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (Symbol: HP) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.2% and 1.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF ( XLE ), which is up 0.2% in midday trading, and up 12.16% on a year-to-date basis. EOG Resources, Inc., meanwhile, is up 4.33% year-to-date, and Helmerich & Payne, Inc. is up 8.81% year-to-date. Combined, EOG and HP make up approximately 4.9% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities -0.1% Energy -0.1% Services -0.2% Consumer Products -0.3% Financial -0.5% Industrial -0.8% Technology & Communications -1.0% Materials -1.0% Healthcare -1.4%

