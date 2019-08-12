Monday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Consumer Products

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Monday, shares of Utilities companies are outperforming other sectors, losing just 0.4%. Within that group, American Water Works Co, Inc. (Symbol: AWK) and Evergy Inc (Symbol: EVRG) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 1.3% and 0.9%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs , one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 0.4% on the day, and up 16.30% year-to-date. American Water Works Co, Inc., meanwhile, is up 36.13% year-to-date, and Evergy Inc is up 12.69% year-to-date. Combined, AWK and EVRG make up approximately 4.2% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, losing just 1.0%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, J.M. Smucker Co. (Symbol: SJM) and Church & Dwight Co Inc (Symbol: CHD) are the most notable, showing a gain of 1.1% and 0.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF ( IYK ), which is down 0.8% in midday trading, and up 15.72% on a year-to-date basis. J.M. Smucker Co., meanwhile, is up 22.73% year-to-date, and Church & Dwight Co Inc is up 18.27% year-to-date. Combined, SJM and CHD make up approximately 1.5% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities -0.4% Consumer Products -1.0% Healthcare -1.0% Energy -1.0% Services -1.2% Technology & Communications -1.2% Financial -1.3% Industrial -1.3% Materials -1.7%

