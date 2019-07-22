Monday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Healthcare

In afternoon trading on Monday, Technology & Communications stocks are the best performing sector, up 0.9%. Within that group, Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT) and Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 5.8% and 4.4%, respectively. Among technology ETFs , one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 1.2% on the day, and up 32.54% year-to-date. Applied Materials, Inc., meanwhile, is up 55.74% year-to-date, and Western Digital Corp is up 50.91% year-to-date. Combined, AMAT and WDC make up approximately 1.1% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, higher by 0.5%. Among large Healthcare stocks, DaVita Inc (Symbol: DVA) and ABIOMED, Inc. (Symbol: ABMD) are the most notable, showing a gain of 5.2% and 2.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF ( XLV ), which is up 0.1% in midday trading, and up 6.99% on a year-to-date basis. DaVita Inc, meanwhile, is up 14.56% year-to-date, and ABIOMED, Inc., is down 18.12% year-to-date. Combined, DVA and ABMD make up approximately 0.6% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +0.9% Healthcare +0.5% Industrial +0.5% Energy +0.3% Utilities 0.0% Financial 0.0% Services -0.2% Consumer Products -0.4% Materials -0.4%

