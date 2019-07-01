Monday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Healthcare

In afternoon trading on Monday, Technology & Communications stocks are the best performing sector, up 1.2%. Within that group, Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (Symbol: SWKS) and Qorvo Inc (Symbol: QRVO) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 5.3% and 5.2%, respectively. Among technology ETFs , one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 1.2% on the day, and up 28.30% year-to-date. Skyworks Solutions, Inc., meanwhile, is up 22.52% year-to-date, and Qorvo Inc is up 15.45% year-to-date. Combined, SWKS and QRVO make up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, higher by 0.3%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Varian Medical Systems Inc (Symbol: VAR) and Idexx Laboratories, Inc. (Symbol: IDXX) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.3% and 1.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF ( XLV ), which is up 0.2% in midday trading, and up 8.17% on a year-to-date basis. Varian Medical Systems Inc, meanwhile, is up 22.85% year-to-date, and Idexx Laboratories, Inc. is up 50.70% year-to-date. Combined, VAR and IDXX make up approximately 1.1% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +1.2% Healthcare +0.3% Industrial +0.3% Services +0.2% Financial +0.2% Materials +0.2% Energy 0.0% Consumer Products -0.3% Utilities -0.7%

