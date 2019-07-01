Quantcast

Monday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Healthcare

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

In afternoon trading on Monday, Technology & Communications stocks are the best performing sector, up 1.2%. Within that group, Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (Symbol: SWKS) and Qorvo Inc (Symbol: QRVO) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 5.3% and 5.2%, respectively. Among technology ETFs , one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 1.2% on the day, and up 28.30% year-to-date. Skyworks Solutions, Inc., meanwhile, is up 22.52% year-to-date, and Qorvo Inc is up 15.45% year-to-date. Combined, SWKS and QRVO make up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, higher by 0.3%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Varian Medical Systems Inc (Symbol: VAR) and Idexx Laboratories, Inc. (Symbol: IDXX) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.3% and 1.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF ( XLV ), which is up 0.2% in midday trading, and up 8.17% on a year-to-date basis. Varian Medical Systems Inc, meanwhile, is up 22.85% year-to-date, and Idexx Laboratories, Inc. is up 50.70% year-to-date. Combined, VAR and IDXX make up approximately 1.1% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Market News Video

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Technology & Communications +1.2%
Healthcare +0.3%
Industrial +0.3%
Services +0.2%
Financial +0.2%
Materials +0.2%
Energy 0.0%
Consumer Products -0.3%
Utilities -0.7%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: XLV , SWKS , QRVO , XLK , VAR


More from BNK Invest

Subscribe





BNK Invest
Contributor:

BNK Invest

Market News, Investing












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar