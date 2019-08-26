Monday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Consumer Products

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Monday, shares of Technology & Communications companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 0.7%. Within that group, CenturyLink Inc (Symbol: CTL) and Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 3.2% and 2.1%, respectively. Among technology ETFs , one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 0.9% on the day, and up 26.43% year-to-date. CenturyLink Inc, meanwhile, is down 20.36% year-to-date, and Advanced Micro Devices Inc is up 63.33% year-to-date. AMD makes up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next best performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, higher by 0.6%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Hasbro, Inc. (Symbol: HAS) and Tapestry Inc (Symbol: TPR) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.0% and 2.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF ( IYK ), which is up 1.0% in midday trading, and up 15.97% on a year-to-date basis. Hasbro, Inc., meanwhile, is up 34.40% year-to-date, and Tapestry Inc, is down 36.60% year-to-date. Combined, HAS and TPR make up approximately 0.9% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +0.7% Consumer Products +0.6% Services +0.6% Healthcare +0.6% Utilities +0.5% Financial +0.5% Materials +0.4% Industrial +0.2% Energy +0.2%

