Monday Sector Leaders: Healthcare, Utilities

In afternoon trading on Monday, Healthcare stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 0.5%. Within that group, Mylan NV (Symbol: MYL) and Cigna Corp (Symbol: CI) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 12.5% and 2.0%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs , one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is up 0.3% on the day, and up 7.64% year-to-date. Mylan NV, meanwhile, is down 24.18% year-to-date, and Cigna Corp , is down 10.10% year-to-date. Combined, MYL and CI make up approximately 2.2% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, losing just 0.1%. Among large Utilities stocks, NiSource Inc. (Symbol: NI) and Pinnacle West Capital Corp (Symbol: PNW) are the most notable, showing a gain of 0.9% and 0.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF ( XLU ), which is flat on the day in midday trading, and up 15.03% on a year-to-date basis. NiSource Inc. , meanwhile, is up 18.95% year-to-date, and Pinnacle West Capital Corp is up 10.44% year-to-date. Combined, NI and PNW make up approximately 2.6% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change Healthcare +0.5% Utilities -0.1% Consumer Products -0.2% Financial -0.2% Services -0.4% Industrial -0.4% Technology & Communications -0.6% Materials -0.7% Energy -1.1%

