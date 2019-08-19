Monday Sector Leaders: Energy, Services

In afternoon trading on Monday, Energy stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 2.8%. Within that group, Hess Corp (Symbol: HES) and ConocoPhillips (Symbol: COP) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 5.7% and 5.0%, respectively. Among energy ETFs , one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 2.4% on the day, and up 3.66% year-to-date. Hess Corp, meanwhile, is up 57.28% year-to-date, and ConocoPhillips, is down 11.89% year-to-date. Combined, HES and COP make up approximately 7.5% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Services sector, up 1.8%. Among large Services stocks, Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) and Kohl's Corp. (Symbol: KSS) are the most notable, showing a gain of 6.6% and 5.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF ( IYC ), which is up 1.4% in midday trading, and up 19.82% on a year-to-date basis. Wynn Resorts Ltd, meanwhile, is up 16.56% year-to-date, and Kohl's Corp., is down 25.44% year-to-date. Combined, WYNN and KSS make up approximately 0.6% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +2.8% Services +1.8% Technology & Communications +1.6% Consumer Products +1.3% Industrial +1.2% Materials +1.1% Healthcare +1.0% Financial +0.9% Utilities +0.8%

