Monday Sector Leaders: Energy, Consumer Products

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Monday, shares of Energy companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 2.9%. Within that group, Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (Symbol: HP) and National Oilwell Varco Inc (Symbol: NOV) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 7.4% and 6.9%, respectively. Among energy ETFs , one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 1.8% on the day, and up 6.70% year-to-date. Helmerich & Payne, Inc., meanwhile, is down 9.49% year-to-date, and National Oilwell Varco Inc, is down 7.43% year-to-date. Combined, HP and NOV make up approximately 1.2% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, higher by 1.0%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, HanesBrands Inc (Symbol: HBI) and Harley-Davidson Inc (Symbol: HOG) are the most notable, showing a gain of 5.0% and 4.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF ( IYK ), which is flat on the day in midday trading, and up 19.61% on a year-to-date basis. HanesBrands Inc, meanwhile, is up 21.87% year-to-date, and Harley-Davidson Inc is up 2.02% year-to-date. Combined, HBI and HOG make up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +2.9% Consumer Products +1.0% Financial +1.0% Services +0.6% Materials +0.4% Industrial +0.1% Technology & Communications -0.3% Healthcare -0.5% Utilities -0.8%

