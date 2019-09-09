Monday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Healthcare

The worst performing sector as of midday Monday is the Utilities sector, showing a 0.8% loss. Within that group, American Water Works Co, Inc. (Symbol: AWK) and AES Corp. (Symbol: AES) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 3.0% and 2.6%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs , one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 0.6% on the day, and up 19.77% year-to-date. American Water Works Co, Inc., meanwhile, is up 35.95% year-to-date, and AES Corp. is up 5.95% year-to-date. Combined, AWK and AES make up approximately 3.8% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, showing a 0.5% loss. Among large Healthcare stocks, Idexx Laboratories, Inc. (Symbol: IDXX) and Edwards Lifesciences Corp (Symbol: EW) are the most notable, showing a loss of 6.6% and 4.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF ( XLV ), which is down 0.7% in midday trading, and up 5.63% on a year-to-date basis. Idexx Laboratories, Inc., meanwhile, is up 44.87% year-to-date, and Edwards Lifesciences Corp is up 41.87% year-to-date. Combined, IDXX and EW make up approximately 2.1% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +2.9% Consumer Products +1.0% Financial +1.0% Services +0.6% Materials +0.4% Industrial +0.1% Technology & Communications -0.3% Healthcare -0.5% Utilities -0.8%

