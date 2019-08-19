Monday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Financial

The worst performing sector as of midday Monday is the Utilities sector, higher by 0.8%. Within the sector, NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG) and American Water Works Co, Inc. (Symbol: AWK) are two of the day's laggards, with NRG showing a loss of 0.1% and AWK up 0.1%. Among utilities ETFs , one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 0.8% on the day, and up 18.66% year-to-date. NRG Energy Inc, meanwhile, is down 10.33% year-to-date, and American Water Works Co, Inc. is up 38.62% year-to-date. Combined, NRG and AWK make up approximately 3.8% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Financial sector, higher by 0.9%. Among large Financial stocks, Macerich Co (Symbol: MAC) and Cboe Global Markets Inc (Symbol: CBOE) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.0% and 1.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF ( XLF ), which is up 1.0% in midday trading, and up 13.83% on a year-to-date basis. Macerich Co , meanwhile, is down 27.80% year-to-date, and Cboe Global Markets Inc is up 22.82% year-to-date. CBOE makes up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +2.8% Services +1.8% Technology & Communications +1.6% Consumer Products +1.3% Industrial +1.2% Materials +1.1% Healthcare +1.0% Financial +0.9% Utilities +0.8%

