Monday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Consumer Products

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

In afternoon trading on Monday, Utilities stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.7% loss. Within the sector, PPL Corp (Symbol: PPL) and Sempra Energy (Symbol: SRE) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 1.8% and 1.6%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs , one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 0.7% on the day, and up 13.66% year-to-date. PPL Corp, meanwhile, is up 10.43% year-to-date, and Sempra Energy is up 25.91% year-to-date. Combined, PPL and SRE make up approximately 7.6% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, showing a 0.3% loss. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Coty, Inc. (Symbol: COTY) and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (Symbol: RCL) are the most notable, showing a loss of 14.7% and 2.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF ( IYK ), which is up 0.3% in midday trading, and up 15.79% on a year-to-date basis. Coty, Inc., meanwhile, is up 78.05% year-to-date, and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd is up 22.53% year-to-date. COTY makes up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Yield Charts

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Technology & Communications +1.2%
Healthcare +0.3%
Industrial +0.3%
Services +0.2%
Financial +0.2%
Materials +0.2%
Energy 0.0%
Consumer Products -0.3%
Utilities -0.7%

