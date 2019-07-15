In trading on Monday, packaging & containers shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Ardagh Group ( ARD ), down about 4.8% and shares of Westrock Company ( WRK ) off about 3% on the day.
Also lagging the market Monday are oil & gas exploration & production shares, down on the day by about 1.9% as a group, led down by Callon Petroleum Company ( CPE
), trading lower by about 15.6% and Centennial Resource Development ( CDEV
), trading lower by about 8.4%.
VIDEO: Monday Sector Laggards: Packaging & Containers, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks