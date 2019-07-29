In trading on Monday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.6%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Berry Petroleum, off about 11.1% and shares of Montage Resource off about 9% on the day.
Also lagging the market Monday are oil & gas equipment & services shares, down on the day by about 2.1% as a group, led down by Superior Energy Services trading lower by about 17.3% and Core Laboratories, trading lower by about 9.2%.
VIDEO: Monday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Oil & Gas Equipment & Services