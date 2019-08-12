Monday Sector Laggards: Materials, Financial

The worst performing sector as of midday Monday is the Materials sector, showing a 1.7% loss. Within that group, Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS) and CF Industries Holdings Inc (Symbol: CF) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 6.4% and 4.1%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs , one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is down 1.3% on the day, and up 13.94% year-to-date. Mosaic Co , meanwhile, is down 27.34% year-to-date, and CF Industries Holdings Inc is up 13.84% year-to-date. Combined, MOS and CF make up approximately 2.8% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

The next worst performing sector is the Financial sector, showing a 1.3% loss. Among large Financial stocks, Ameriprise Financial Inc (Symbol: AMP) and Lincoln National Corp. (Symbol: LNC) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.6% and 3.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF ( XLF ), which is down 1.6% in midday trading, and up 13.37% on a year-to-date basis. Ameriprise Financial Inc, meanwhile, is up 23.26% year-to-date, and Lincoln National Corp. is up 7.46% year-to-date. Combined, AMP and LNC make up approximately 0.9% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities -0.4% Consumer Products -1.0% Healthcare -1.0% Energy -1.0% Services -1.2% Technology & Communications -1.2% Financial -1.3% Industrial -1.3% Materials -1.7%

