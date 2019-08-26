Monday Sector Laggards: Industrial, Energy

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Monday, shares of Industrial companies are underperforming other sectors, higher by 0.2%. Within that group, Alliance Data Systems Corp. (Symbol: ADS) and Rockwell Automation, Inc. (Symbol: ROK) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 2.2% and 2.1%, respectively. Among industrial ETFs , one ETF following the sector is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLI), which is up 0.3% on the day, and up 15.07% year-to-date. Alliance Data Systems Corp., meanwhile, is down 14.11% year-to-date, and Rockwell Automation, Inc., is down 1.85% year-to-date. ROK makes up approximately 0.8% of the underlying holdings of XLI.

The next worst performing sector is the Energy sector, up 0.2%. Among large Energy stocks, Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. (Symbol: COG) and Schlumberger Ltd (Symbol: SLB) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.1% and 1.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF ( XLE ), which is up 0.2% in midday trading, and down 0.30% on a year-to-date basis. Cabot Oil & Gas Corp., meanwhile, is down 25.10% year-to-date, and Schlumberger Ltd, is down 9.63% year-to-date. Combined, COG and SLB make up approximately 4.9% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +0.7% Consumer Products +0.6% Services +0.6% Healthcare +0.6% Utilities +0.5% Financial +0.5% Materials +0.4% Industrial +0.2% Energy +0.2%

