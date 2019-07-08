Monday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Technology & Communications

The worst performing sector as of midday Monday is the Healthcare sector, showing a 1.4% loss. Within that group, DaVita Inc (Symbol: DVA) and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Symbol: ALXN) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 4.3% and 4.3%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs , one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is down 1.1% on the day, and up 7.98% year-to-date. DaVita Inc, meanwhile, is up 8.32% year-to-date, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is up 28.08% year-to-date. Combined, DVA and ALXN make up approximately 1.0% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next worst performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, showing a 1.0% loss. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, IPG Photonics Corp (Symbol: IPGP) and Tripadvisor Inc (Symbol: TRIP) are the most notable, showing a loss of 5.1% and 4.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF ( XLK ), which is down 0.9% in midday trading, and up 28.66% on a year-to-date basis. IPG Photonics Corp, meanwhile, is up 24.79% year-to-date, and Tripadvisor Inc, is down 15.48% year-to-date. IPGP makes up approximately 0.1% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities -0.1% Energy -0.1% Services -0.2% Consumer Products -0.3% Financial -0.5% Industrial -0.8% Technology & Communications -1.0% Materials -1.0% Healthcare -1.4%

