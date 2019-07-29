Monday Sector Laggards: Energy, Materials

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Monday, shares of Energy companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 1.1% loss. Within that group, National Oilwell Varco Inc (Symbol: NOV) and Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 4.0% and 3.6%, respectively. Among energy ETFs , one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 0.5% on the day, and up 10.22% year-to-date. National Oilwell Varco Inc, meanwhile, is down 18.50% year-to-date, and Halliburton Company, is down 15.16% year-to-date. Combined, NOV and HAL make up approximately 2.4% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Materials sector, showing a 0.7% loss. Among large Materials stocks, Mohawk Industries, Inc. (Symbol: MHK) and Arconic Inc (Symbol: ARNC) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.5% and 2.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF ( XLB ), which is down 0.5% in midday trading, and up 17.51% on a year-to-date basis. Mohawk Industries, Inc., meanwhile, is up 7.37% year-to-date, and Arconic Inc is up 50.00% year-to-date.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change Healthcare +0.5% Utilities -0.1% Consumer Products -0.2% Financial -0.2% Services -0.4% Industrial -0.4% Technology & Communications -0.6% Materials -0.7% Energy -1.1%

