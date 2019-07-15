Monday Sector Laggards: Energy, Financial

In afternoon trading on Monday, Energy stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 1.6% loss. Within the sector, Noble Energy Inc (Symbol: NBL) and Cimarex Energy Co (Symbol: XEC) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 4.5% and 4.2%, respectively. Among energy ETFs , one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 0.9% on the day, and up 13.20% year-to-date. Noble Energy Inc, meanwhile, is up 17.03% year-to-date, and Cimarex Energy Co, is down 12.55% year-to-date. Combined, NBL and XEC make up approximately 1.4% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Financial sector, showing a 0.4% loss. Among large Financial stocks, Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (Symbol: ZION) and Comerica, Inc. (Symbol: CMA) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.3% and 2.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF ( XLF ), which is down 0.7% in midday trading, and up 19.22% on a year-to-date basis. Zions Bancorporation, N.A., meanwhile, is up 12.67% year-to-date, and Comerica, Inc. is up 5.66% year-to-date. Combined, ZION and CMA make up approximately 0.6% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +0.2% Healthcare +0.2% Consumer Products 0.0% Services 0.0% Technology & Communications -0.0% Industrial -0.2% Materials -0.2% Financial -0.4% Energy -1.6%

