Quantcast

Monday Sector Laggards: Energy, Financial

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

In afternoon trading on Monday, Energy stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 1.6% loss. Within the sector, Noble Energy Inc (Symbol: NBL) and Cimarex Energy Co (Symbol: XEC) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 4.5% and 4.2%, respectively. Among energy ETFs , one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 0.9% on the day, and up 13.20% year-to-date. Noble Energy Inc, meanwhile, is up 17.03% year-to-date, and Cimarex Energy Co, is down 12.55% year-to-date. Combined, NBL and XEC make up approximately 1.4% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Financial sector, showing a 0.4% loss. Among large Financial stocks, Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (Symbol: ZION) and Comerica, Inc. (Symbol: CMA) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.3% and 2.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF ( XLF ), which is down 0.7% in midday trading, and up 19.22% on a year-to-date basis. Zions Bancorporation, N.A., meanwhile, is up 12.67% year-to-date, and Comerica, Inc. is up 5.66% year-to-date. Combined, ZION and CMA make up approximately 0.6% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

The Online Investor

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Utilities +0.2%
Healthcare +0.2%
Consumer Products 0.0%
Services 0.0%
Technology & Communications -0.0%
Industrial -0.2%
Materials -0.2%
Financial -0.4%
Energy -1.6%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: XLF , NBL , XEC , XLE , ZION


More from BNK Invest

Subscribe





BNK Invest
Contributor:

BNK Invest

Market News, Investing












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar