Monday Sector Laggards: Consumer Products, Materials

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Monday, shares of Consumer Products companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.4% loss. Within that group, HanesBrands Inc (Symbol: HBI) and Tapestry Inc (Symbol: TPR) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 3.0% and 3.0%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs , one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is down 0.3% on the day, and up 17.95% year-to-date. HanesBrands Inc, meanwhile, is up 30.37% year-to-date, and Tapestry Inc, is down 10.89% year-to-date. Combined, HBI and TPR make up approximately 0.7% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

The next worst performing sector is the Materials sector, showing a 0.4% loss. Among large Materials stocks, LyondellBasell Industries NV (Symbol: LYB) and WestRock Co (Symbol: WRK) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.8% and 1.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF ( XLB ), which is down 0.3% in midday trading, and up 16.48% on a year-to-date basis. LyondellBasell Industries NV, meanwhile, is up 3.98% year-to-date, and WestRock Co, is down 3.25% year-to-date. Combined, LYB and WRK make up approximately 5.2% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +0.9% Healthcare +0.5% Industrial +0.5% Energy +0.3% Utilities 0.0% Financial 0.0% Services -0.2% Consumer Products -0.4% Materials -0.4%

