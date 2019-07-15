InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of India iPhone sales. Today, we'll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Monday.

Source: Shutterstock

iPhone India : Apple is reportedly going to stop selling some older versions of the iPhone in India , AppleInsider notes. According to this report, the tech company is going to stop selling the iPhone SE, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, and iPhone 6s Plus in the country. This has the tech company cutting out many of its budget devices in India. Instead, it leaves customers there with the iPhone 6s as the cheapest AAPL smartphone available for purchase. This probably has to do with a changing stance on its retail strategy in the country.

MacBook Air SSD : It looks like Apple skimped on the 2019 MacBook Air in one area , reports MacRumors . Speed tests of the SSD in the 2019 MacBook Air show that it is slower than the one in its 2018 counterpart. The 2019 model has an SSD that supports read speeds of 1.3GB per second. For comparison, the 2018 has an SSD with read speeds of 2GB per second. The write speeds for the two SSDs remain mostly the same, but the 2019 model is slightly faster.

iPhone 6 Fire : A recent report claims that one person's iPhone 6 caught fire , 9to5Mac notes. An iPhone 6 belonging to an 11-year-old girl allegedly sparked in her hand and she threw it away from her. It landed on her blankets and reportedly caught fire, burning holes in them. Apple is aware of the situation and is investigating it.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities. Compare Brokers

The post Monday Apple Rumors: Apple Stops Selling Older iPhone Models in India appeared first on InvestorPlace .