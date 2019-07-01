Monday Apple Rumors: Apple Holding Live Concerts in Stores

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of live concerts at its retail locations. Today, we'll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Wednesday.

Live Concerts : Apple is planning to hold live concerts at its retail locations this summer , reports MacRumors . This will have the company featuring up-and-coming bands at its Store locations. The concerts will be part of its "Up Next Live" event and there will be seven in total. Artists taking part in the event include "Khalid, Bad Bunny, Jessie Reyez, King Princess, Lewis Capaldi, Daniel Caesar, and Ashley McBryde." These are all former members of the company's Up Next program for Music. Attendees will have to be 16 years or older to go to the concerts.

Indie Labels : Apple Music is partially responsible for the rise in indie record labels , AppleInsider notes. A recent report says that Music, as well as other streaming services, are allowing listeners to discover more indie bands. This is good news for these bands and that's also good news for the indie labels that have them signed on. A survey of more than 2,000 indie labels saw 85% saying they are optimistic about the future.

iPhone Render : Another iPhone render shows us a square camera bump , reports 9to5mac . It doesn't come as much of a surprise this time around. There have been plenty of other leaks and renders that all point toward this change. It may not look the best, but here's hoping that AAPL fans will be happy with the change.

