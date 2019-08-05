Monday Apple Rumors: 2021 iPhone May Include Fingerprint Sensor

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of the fingerprint sensor returning to iPhone. Today, we'll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Monday.

2021 iPhone : A new rumor claims that AAPL is bringing back the fingerprint sensor , reports MacRumors . According to this rumor, the fingerprint sensor will return with the 2021 iPhone. However, it will be different from before. This time around, the sensor will be under the display of the device. This same rumor also claims that the 2021 iPhone will also still include Face ID. This rumor comes from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Trade War : New speculation claims to know how Apple is going to handle the ongoing trade war between the U.S. and China , 9to5Mac notes. This rumor says that AAPL won't be passing on the costs of tariffs to its customers. Instead, it will simply take the hit itself, or at least most of it. The rumor also notes that AAPL may be able to handle U.S. orders in the future with devices made outside of China. Kuo is also the source of this rumor.

Apple-1 Computers : A festival focusing on old computer technology included some Apple-1 computers , reports AppleInsider . There weren't just a couple of the rare computers up for display at the event, either. The vintage computer festival had a total of 12 of the devices for show. That's an amazing feat considering there are only 70 still known to exist and not even all of those work properly.

