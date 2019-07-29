Quantcast

Monday Apple Rumors: 16-Inch MacBook Pro to Feature Slim Bezels

By William White,

Leading the Apple  (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of the new 16-inch MacBook Pro. Today, we'll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Monday.

MacBook Pro : Rumor has it Apple wants to put the 16-inch MacBook Pro in a 15-inch body , reports 9to5mac . This rumor claims that the tech company is going to achieve this goal by making the bezels around the display much more narrow. This means that customers won't have to worry about the overall size of the laptop increasing. However, they will still benefit from the larger screen. The rumor also says that we can expect the 16-inch MacBook Pro to launch sometime in September.

2020 iPhone : It looks like Apple is planning to have 5G ready for its 2020 iPhone lineup , MacRumors notes. This new rumor says that all three of the iPhone models coming out next year will support 5G. That's a change from previous rumors, which only had two of the three offering 5G support. This rumor comes from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Kuo is the source of the previous 5G iPhone rumor as well.

New iPad : A new filing reveals that Apple is preparing to release new iPad devices , reports AppleInsider . This comes from a regulatory filing with the Eurasian Economic Commission. This filing makes mention of two new tablets with numbers A2200 and A2232. These are not the same as the other five iPad models that showed up in Eurasian Economic Commission filings earlier this year.

