Monday 9/9 Insider Buying Report: ACHC, ESPR

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy - they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, Acadia Healthcare Company's Chief Executive Officer, Debra K. Osteen, made a $530,660 purchase of ACHC, buying 20,000 shares at a cost of $26.53 each. Osteen was up about 9.6% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with ACHC trading as high as $29.08 at last check today. Acadia Healthcare Company is trading up about 5.6% on the day Monday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Osteen in the past twelve months.

And on Friday, CEO Timothy M. Mayleben bought $259,107 worth of Esperion Therapeutics, buying 7,500 shares at a cost of $34.55 each. Before this latest buy, Mayleben purchased ESPR on 5 other occasions during the past year, for a total investment of $1.09M at an average of $43.55 per share. Esperion Therapeutics is trading up about 1.9% on the day Monday. So far Mayleben is in the green, up about 4.1% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $35.97.

