Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, Intercept Pharmaceuticals' Director, Srinivas Akkaraju, made a $4.5M buy of ICPT, purchasing 67,784 shares at a cost of $66.37 each. Investors have the opportunity to bag ICPT even cheaper than Akkaraju did, with shares changing hands as low as $61.10 in trading on Monday which is 7.9% under Akkaraju's purchase price. Intercept Pharmaceuticals is trading up about 0.9% on the day Monday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Akkaraju in the past twelve months.

And at Donnelley Financial Solutions, there was insider buying on Thursday, by Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz who purchased 314,057 shares at a cost of $11.42 each, for a total investment of $3.59M. This buy marks the first one filed by Jacobowitz in the past year. Donnelley Financial Solutions is trading up about 6% on the day Monday.

VIDEO: Monday 8/26 Insider Buying Report: ICPT, DFIN