Monday 8/26 Insider Buying Report: GHL, ELAN

By BNK Invest,

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Greenhill & CO, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Chief Executive Officer Scott L. Bok bought 36,761 shares of GHL, for a cost of $13.71 each, for a total investment of $504,129. So far Bok is in the green, up about 7.8% on their buy based on today's trading high of $14.78. Greenhill & CO is trading up about 5.3% on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, Bok bought GHL on 2 other occasions during the past year, for a total cost of $6.98M at an average of $19.41 per share.

And at Elanco Animal Health, there was insider buying on Thursday, by Director R. David Hoover who purchased 15,000 shares at a cost of $26.96 each, for a trade totaling $404,400. Before this latest buy, Hoover bought ELAN at 2 other times during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $868,586 at an average of $28.95 per share. Elanco Animal Health is trading off about 1.2% on the day Monday. Investors can bag ELAN even cheaper than Hoover did, with the stock changing hands as low as $25.82 in trading on Monday which is 4.2% under Hoover's purchase price.

