Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, Perspecta's Director, Philip O. Nolan, made a $100,331 purchase of PRSP, buying 4,366 shares at a cost of $22.98 each. Nolan was up about 4.9% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with PRSP trading as high as $24.10 at last check today. Perspecta is trading up about 1.2% on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, Nolan purchased PRSP at 3 other times during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $302,288 at an average of $22.07 per share.

And at Acer Therapeutics, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by Director Steve Aselage who purchased 5,000 shares at a cost of $3.72 each, for a trade totaling $18,581. Acer Therapeutics is trading up about 0.9% on the day Monday. Bargain hunters are able to pick up ACER at a price even lower than Aselage did, with shares trading as low as $3.28 in trading on Monday - that's 11.7% below Aselage's purchase price.

VIDEO: Monday 7/8 Insider Buying Report: PRSP, ACER