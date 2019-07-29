As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy - they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, CNX Resources' Director, Bernard Lanigan Jr., made a $1.28M purchase of CNX, buying 200,000 shares at a cost of $6.39 a piece. So far Lanigan Jr. is in the green, up about 5.2% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $6.72. CNX Resources is trading up about 0.4% on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, Lanigan Jr. purchased CNX on 6 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $3.69M at an average of $8.43 per share.

And at Brown & Brown, there was insider buying on Thursday, by Director H. Palmer Proctor Jr. who bought 5,000 shares for a cost of $35.96 each, for a total investment of $179,806. This buy marks the first one filed by Proctor Jr. in the past year. Brown & Brown is trading up about 0.7% on the day Monday. So far Proctor Jr. is in the green, up about 2.1% on their buy based on today's trading high of $36.71.

VIDEO: Monday 7/29 Insider Buying Report: CNX, BRO