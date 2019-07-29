As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy - they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Avangrid's Director, Teresa A. Herbert, made a $48,951 buy of AGR, purchasing 1,000 shares at a cost of $48.95 each. So far Herbert is in the green, up about 1.2% on their buy based on today's trading high of $49.52. Avangrid is trading up about 0.8% on the day Monday.

And on Thursday, EVP - General Counsel Godfrey B. Evans bought $28,480 worth of HomeStreet, buying 1,000 shares at a cost of $28.48 each. HomeStreet is trading down about 0.6% on the day Monday. So far Evans is in the green, up about 2.1% on their buy based on today's trading high of $29.09.

VIDEO: Monday 7/29 Insider Buying Report: AGR, HMST