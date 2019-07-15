Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.
On Thursday, Aspen Group ( ASPU
)'s Chief Executive Officer, Michael Mathews, made a $24,986 purchase of ASPU, buying 5,330 shares at a cost of $4.69 each. Aspen Group is trading down about 1.5% on the day Monday.
And at Terex Corp. ( TEX
), there was insider buying on Wednesday, by Senior Vice President, CFO John D. Sheehan who purchased 441 shares for a cost of $29.66 each, for a total investment of $13,080. Before this latest buy, Sheehan bought TEX on 11 other occasions during the past year, for a total investment of $153,539 at an average of $32.89 per share. Terex Corp. is trading off about 1.1% on the day Monday. So far Sheehan is in the green, up about 3.6% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $30.74.
VIDEO: Monday 7/15 Insider Buying Report: ASPU, TEX