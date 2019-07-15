Quantcast

Monday 7/15 Insider Buying Report: ASPU, TEX

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, Aspen Group ( ASPU )'s Chief Executive Officer, Michael Mathews, made a $24,986 purchase of ASPU, buying 5,330 shares at a cost of $4.69 each. Aspen Group is trading down about 1.5% on the day Monday.

And at Terex Corp. ( TEX ), there was insider buying on Wednesday, by Senior Vice President, CFO John D. Sheehan who purchased 441 shares for a cost of $29.66 each, for a total investment of $13,080. Before this latest buy, Sheehan bought TEX on 11 other occasions during the past year, for a total investment of $153,539 at an average of $32.89 per share. Terex Corp. is trading off about 1.1% on the day Monday. So far Sheehan is in the green, up about 3.6% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $30.74.

Monday 7/15 Insider Buying Report: ASPU, TEX VIDEO: Monday 7/15 Insider Buying Report: ASPU, TEX

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: ASPU , TEX


More from BNK Invest

Subscribe





BNK Invest
Contributor:

BNK Invest

Market News, Investing












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar