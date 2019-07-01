As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy - they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Medicines, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Director Alexander J. Denner bought 50,000 shares of MDCO, for a cost of $33.00 each, for a total investment of $1.65M. Denner was up about 13.0% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with MDCO trading as high as $37.30 at last check today. Medicines is trading up about 0.5% on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, Denner purchased MDCO on 7 other occasions during the past year, for a total cost of $56.59M at an average of $25.38 per share.

And on Wednesday, Director Roxanne S. Austin bought $776,250 worth of AbbVie, buying 11,500 shares at a cost of $67.50 each. AbbVie is trading up about 0.7% on the day Monday. Austin was up about 9.4% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with ABBV trading as high as $73.85 at last check today.

VIDEO: Monday 7/1 Insider Buying Report: MDCO, ABBV