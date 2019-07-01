Quantcast

Monday 7/1 Insider Buying Report: MDCO, ABBV

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy - they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Medicines, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Director Alexander J. Denner bought 50,000 shares of MDCO, for a cost of $33.00 each, for a total investment of $1.65M. Denner was up about 13.0% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with MDCO trading as high as $37.30 at last check today. Medicines is trading up about 0.5% on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, Denner purchased MDCO on 7 other occasions during the past year, for a total cost of $56.59M at an average of $25.38 per share.

And on Wednesday, Director Roxanne S. Austin bought $776,250 worth of AbbVie, buying 11,500 shares at a cost of $67.50 each. AbbVie is trading up about 0.7% on the day Monday. Austin was up about 9.4% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with ABBV trading as high as $73.85 at last check today.

Monday 7/1 Insider Buying Report: MDCO, ABBVVIDEO: Monday 7/1 Insider Buying Report: MDCO, ABBV



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: MDCO , ABBV


More from BNK Invest

Subscribe





BNK Invest
Contributor:

BNK Invest

Market News, Investing












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar