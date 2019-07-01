As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy - they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, ArQule's Director, Ran Nussbaum, made a $3M buy of ARQL, purchasing 307,692 shares at a cost of $9.75 a piece. So far Nussbaum is in the green, up about 16.4% on their buy based on today's trading high of $11.35. ArQule is trading off about 0.4% on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, Nussbaum made one other purchase in the past year, buying $999,999 shares for a cost of $5.50 a piece.

And on Wednesday, Director Andrea M. Stephen bought $649,882 worth of Macerich, buying 20,000 shares at a cost of $32.49 each. Before this latest buy, Stephen made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $700,300 shares for a cost of $35.02 a piece. Macerich is trading off about 3.9% on the day Monday.

VIDEO: Monday 7/1 Insider Buying Report: ARQL, MAC