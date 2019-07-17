MOMO Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Momo Inc (Symbol: MOMO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $32.49, changing hands as low as $32.26 per share. Momo Inc shares are currently trading down about 4.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MOMO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, MOMO's low point in its 52 week range is $22.85 per share, with $49.38 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $32.30.
