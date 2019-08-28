Molson Coors Brewing Company (TAP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 29, 2019

Molson Coors Brewing Company ( TAP ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 29, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.57 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 13, 2019. Shareholders who purchased TAP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 39.02% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $50.17, the dividend yield is 4.54%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TAP was $50.17, representing a -26.68% decrease from the 52 week high of $68.43 and a 0.5% increase over the 52 week low of $49.92.

TAP is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Coca-Cola Company ( KO ) and Pepsico, Inc. ( PEP ). TAP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.13. Zacks Investment Research reports TAP's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -13.52%, compared to an industry average of -2.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TAP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to TAP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TAP as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Cons. Staples AlphaDEX ( FXG )

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF ( SPGP ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FXG with an increase of 1.56% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of TAP at 4.99%.