Molina Healthcare's Arm Joins Abarca for Better Medical Care

Molina Healthcare, Inc .'s unit MOH Molina Healthcare Puerto Rico recently entered a two-year agreement with Abarca, a pharmacy benefit manager, to provide Medication Therapy Management services for better access to preventive care. This unique service, supported by Abarca's Darwin RxTarget module, will be enjoyed by Molina's members.



Abarca's Darwin RxTarget, a completely new approach to business practices, is an advanced clinical module with which Abarca is expected to provide improved and effective healthcare solutions. However, the members have to meet one of the few criteria to gain traction from this program, such as suffer a minimum of two chronical diseases or one high-cost (HC) condition, take in medicines for more than three chronic conditions or spend at least $2000 annually for chronic medications.



With the help of this cutting-edge technology, Molina's members will be able to comply with higher generic dispensing rates, increase the uptake of formulary drugs and upgrade medicinal dependence for conditions like diabetes, high cholesterol, hypertension, depression, rheumatoid arthritis, etc. The program is also aimed at curbing opioid overutilization.



The cloud-based application Darwin RxTarget identifies individuals, who need extensive intervention, and also helps them focus on clinical strategies. This application offers a customizable dashboard that incorporates Abarca's proprietary clinical decision-making procedures and a customized view of beneficiaries and prescribers in real time.



Molina has been constantly making efforts to provide better medical solutions to its members and this is in line with its strategy. With this partnership, the company expects to provide enhanced medical services to its members, leading to superior health outcomes.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company have slipped 0.7% in a year's time, narrower than its industry 's decline of 7.8%.



Other Stocks to Consider



Investors interested in the medical sector can also take a look at some other top-ranked stocks like Centene Corporation CNC , Anthem, Inc. ANTM and Universal Health Services, Inc. UHS , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Centene works as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise in the United States. In the trailing four quarters, the company came up with average beat of 4.6%.



Anthem works as a health benefits company in the United States. In the last four quarters, the company delivered average beat of 4.57%.



Universal Health operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities and behavioral health care facilities. In the previous four quarters, the company's average beat was 4.46%.

Today's Best Stocks from Zacks



Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2018, while the S&P 500 gained +15.8%, five of our screens returned +38.0%, +61.3%, +61.6%, +68.1%, and +98.3%.



This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 - 2018, while the S&P averaged +4.8% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +56.2% per year.



See their latest picks free >>

