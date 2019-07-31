Quantcast

Moelis & Company (MC) Beats on Q2 Earnings as Costs Decline

By Zacks Equity Research,

Shutterstock photo

Moelis & Company 's MC second-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings of 56 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 34 cents. However, the figure compared unfavorably with the prior-year quarter's earnings of 78 cents.

Results benefited from lower expenses. Moreover, the company's liquidity position remained strong. However, a decline in revenues hurt results to some extent.

Net income for the reported quarter (GAAP basis) was $37.7 million or 54 cents per share, down from $53.1 million or 72 cents recorded in the prior-year quarter.

Revenues & Costs Decline

Total revenues declined 30.3% year over year to $153.5 million. This decrease was mainly due to a fall in the number of transactions completed in the reported quarter. However, the top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $146.8 million.

Total operating expenses (adjusted basis) were $115.7 million, down 29.2% year over year. Fall in both compensation and benefits costs, and non-compensation expenses led to this decline.

Other income was $4.3 million, up from $1.3 million recorded in the year-ago quarter.

As of Jun 30, 2019, the company had cash and liquid investments of $108.4 million.

Share Repurchases

During the quarter, it repurchased 355,039 shares for $12.6 million.

Our Take

While the company's global expansion initiatives along with strategic partnerships in Japan and Mexico will likely support its top line; its hiring trend, as it expands operations, is likely to lead to a persistent increase in overall costs. Thus, higher expenses will likely hamper bottom-line growth to an extent.

Moelis & Company Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Moelis &amp; Company Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Moelis & Company price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Moelis & Company Quote

Currently, Moelis & Company carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .

Performance of Other Investment Management Stocks

Invesco IVZ reported second-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings of 65 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 57 cents. However, the bottom line was 1.5% below the prior-year quarter figure. Results benefited from an improvement in assets under management (AUM) and rise in revenues, driven by the OppenheimerFunds buyout.

BlackRock, Inc.'s BLK second-quarter adjusted earnings of $6.41 per share lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.52. Moreover, the figure was 3.8% lower than the year-ago quarter's number. Results were hurt by a decline in revenues along with higher expenses. Nevertheless, growth in AUM supported results to some extent.

Blackstone BX reported second-quarter distributable earnings of 57 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 50 cents. Moreover, the figure reflected improvement from 56 cents earned in the prior-year quarter. Results benefited from growth in AUM and lower expenses. However, a decline in revenues acted as a headwind.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.

Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2020.

Click here for the 6 trades >>


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Moelis & Company (MC): Free Stock Analysis Report

Blackstone Group Inc/The (BX): Free Stock Analysis Report

Invesco Ltd. (IVZ): Free Stock Analysis Report

BlackRock, Inc. (BLK): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Business , Earnings , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: MC , BX , IVZ , BLK


More from Zacks.com

Subscribe





Zacks.com
Contributor:

Zacks.com

Equity Research












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar