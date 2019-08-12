Mobile Mini, Inc. (MINI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2019

Mobile Mini, Inc. ( MINI ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 13, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.275 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 28, 2019. Shareholders who purchased MINI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that MINI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $32.29, the dividend yield is 3.41%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MINI was $32.29, representing a -30.26% decrease from the 52 week high of $46.30 and a 9.61% increase over the 52 week low of $29.46.

MINI is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Baker Hughes, a GE company ( BHGE ) and Parker-Hannifin Corporation ( PH ). MINI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.15. Zacks Investment Research reports MINI's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 16.46%, compared to an industry average of .7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MINI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.