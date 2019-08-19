MNTA Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: MNTA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $12.56, changing hands as high as $12.74 per share. Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MNTA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, MNTA's low point in its 52 week range is $9.51 per share, with $29.30 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $12.56.
