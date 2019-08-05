MMS Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of MAXIMUS Inc. (Symbol: MMS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $70.35, changing hands as low as $69.70 per share. MAXIMUS Inc. shares are currently trading down about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MMS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, MMS's low point in its 52 week range is $60 per share, with $76.84 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $70.08.
