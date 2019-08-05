MLP Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for MLPA

In trading on Monday, shares of the MLP ETF (Symbol: MLPA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $8.72, changing hands as low as $8.53 per share. MLP shares are currently trading off about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MLPA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, MLPA's low point in its 52 week range is $7.27 per share, with $10.26 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $8.52.
