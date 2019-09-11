MLI Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Mueller Industries Inc (Symbol: MLI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $28.15, changing hands as high as $28.33 per share. Mueller Industries Inc shares are currently trading up about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MLI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, MLI's low point in its 52 week range is $21.49 per share, with $34.24 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $28.20.
