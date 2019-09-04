MKSI Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of MKS Instruments Inc (Symbol: MKSI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $79.69, changing hands as high as $80.28 per share. MKS Instruments Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MKSI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, MKSI's low point in its 52 week range is $56.37 per share, with $103.86 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $79.62.
Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »