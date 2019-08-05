MKS Instruments (MKSI) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of MKS Instruments Inc (Symbol: MKSI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $79.54, changing hands as low as $73.34 per share. MKS Instruments Inc shares are currently trading off about 8.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MKSI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, MKSI's low point in its 52 week range is $56.37 per share, with $103.86 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $73.60.
