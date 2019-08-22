MKS Instruments, Inc. (MKSI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 23, 2019

MKS Instruments, Inc. ( MKSI ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 23, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 06, 2019. Shareholders who purchased MKSI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that MKSI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $78.05, the dividend yield is 1.02%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MKSI was $78.05, representing a -24.85% decrease from the 52 week high of $103.86 and a 38.46% increase over the 52 week low of $56.37.

MKSI is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc ( TMO ) and Danaher Corporation ( DHR ). MKSI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.94. Zacks Investment Research reports MKSI's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -48.48%, compared to an industry average of -27.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MKSI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.