MIXT vs. MIME: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors with an interest in Internet - Software stocks have likely encountered both MiX Telematics Limited (MIXT) and Mimecast (MIME). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.

MiX Telematics Limited and Mimecast are sporting Zacks Ranks of #2 (Buy) and #3 (Hold), respectively, right now. Investors should feel comfortable knowing that MIXT likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than MIME has recently. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.

Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.

MIXT currently has a forward P/E ratio of 16.55, while MIME has a forward P/E of 93.24. We also note that MIXT has a PEG ratio of 0.66. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. MIME currently has a PEG ratio of 4.66.

Another notable valuation metric for MIXT is its P/B ratio of 2.54. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, MIME has a P/B of 14.13.

Based on these metrics and many more, MIXT holds a Value grade of B, while MIME has a Value grade of F.

MIXT is currently sporting an improving earnings outlook, which makes it stick out in our Zacks Rank model. And, based on the above valuation metrics, we feel that MIXT is likely the superior value option right now.