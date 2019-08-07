Quantcast

MIXT or MIME: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

By Zacks Equity Research,

Shutterstock photo

Investors with an interest in Internet - Software stocks have likely encountered both MiX Telematics Limited (MIXT) and Mimecast (MIME). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

MiX Telematics Limited has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Mimecast has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now. This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that MIXT is likely seeing its earnings outlook improve to a greater extent. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.

Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.

MIXT currently has a forward P/E ratio of 16.63, while MIME has a forward P/E of 108.35. We also note that MIXT has a PEG ratio of 0.67. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. MIME currently has a PEG ratio of 5.42.

Another notable valuation metric for MIXT is its P/B ratio of 2.55. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, MIME has a P/B of 14.60.

These metrics, and several others, help MIXT earn a Value grade of B, while MIME has been given a Value grade of F.

MIXT stands above MIME thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that MIXT is the superior value option right now.


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

MiX Telematics Limited (MIXT): Free Stock Analysis Report

Mimecast Limited (MIME): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Investing Ideas , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: MIXT , MIME


More from Zacks.com

Subscribe





Zacks.com
Contributor:

Zacks.com

Equity Research












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar