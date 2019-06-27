Mixed cues on U.S.-China trade row keep Asian currencies in tight ranges

Reuters





By Ambar Warrick

June 27 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies moved in tight, guarded ranges on Thursday as mixed signals on the U.S.-China trade front added to investors' jitters ahead of the G20 summit in Japan.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that while a trade deal with the Chinese President Xi Jinping was possible during the summit, he was prepared to impose tariffs on virtually all remaining Chine imports.

On the currency front, the Chinese yuan was largely flat in anticipation of the meeting. The People's Bank of China set its daily mid-point at a slightly higher than expected fixing.

Industrial profits in the country rose in May, pointing to some strength in the import-heavy sector. However, analysts were unsure if the modest gains could last.

The Indian rupee dropped 0.12% after Trump, on Twitter, cited India's recent tariff hike on U.S. imports as "unacceptable".

Earlier in the month, India had imposed higher retaliatory tariffs on 28 U.S. products after Washington ended its preferential trade treatment for the country.

The Taiwan dollar rose 0.23% to the dollar, driven mainly by inflows to the country's equities , which gained after three straight sessions of losses.

The Thai baht , emerging Asia's best performer this year, inched slightly up against the dollar after the country's central bank held its benchmark interest rate.

The currency appeared to be unperturbed by the bank cutting its 2019 economic growth and exports forecast. The central bank even flagged that the baht's strength may not be in line with economic fundamentals.

With the last trading day of the quarter landing on Friday, Asian currencies will likely see some positioning for the next six months.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Change on the day at 0519 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 108.080 107.77 -0.29 Sing dlr 1.355 1.3544 -0.04 Taiwan dlr 31.068 31.140 +0.23 Korean won 1157.500 1156.6 -0.08 Baht 30.760 30.775 +0.05 Peso 51.380 51.35 -0.06 Rupiah 14165.000 14170 +0.04 Rupee 69.233 69.15 -0.12 Ringgit 4.150 4.145 -0.12 Yuan 6.879 6.8803 +0.02 Change so far in 2019 Currency Latest bid End 2018 Pct Move Japan yen 108.080 109.56 +1.37 Sing dlr 1.355 1.3627 +0.58 Taiwan dlr 31.068 30.733 -1.08 Korean won 1157.500 1115.70 -3.61 Baht 30.760 32.55 +5.82 Peso 51.380 52.47 +2.12 Rupiah 14165.000 14375 +1.48 Rupee 69.233 69.77 +0.78 Ringgit 4.150 4.1300 -0.48 Yuan 6.879 6.8730 -0.09