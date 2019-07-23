Quantcast

Missing Canada teens now suspects in murder of tourists

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


By Moira Warburton

July 23 (Reuters) - The two teenage boys who were first categorized as missing in northern Canada are now suspects in the murder of an Australian tourist and his American girlfriend, as well as an unidentified man whose body was found near the boys' abandoned flaming car, police said on Tuesday.

Lucas Fowler, 23, an Australian citizen, and Chynna Deese, 24, from Charlotte, North Carolina, were found dead from gunfire on July 15 on a highway in northern British Columbia, 20 km (12 miles) from Liard Hot Springs.

McLeod and Schmegelsky were last seen in northern Saskatchewan, driving a grey 2011 Toyota RAV4, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said. The police are asking the public not to approach the teens if seen, and instead to call 911.





This article appears in: Politics


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar